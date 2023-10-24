By 2015, we had Apple and we had Zara, but were we truly a city without the Swedish homewares behemoth? No we were not. Did we finally become a real city once said blue-and-yellow giant finally opened? Yes we did. It's also worth noting that this was no ordinary shop-in-a-mall arrival, but a very carefully mapped out campaign. Ikea doesn't just open anywhere, or fill up its vast labyrinthine rooms with just any old stuff. Well ahead of the opening at Majura, a team converged on the capital and visited close to 130 Canberra families to find out what products they wanted to see in the store. Local furniture stores fretted - quite rightly - about the effect Ikea would have on business, while some businesses, like the enterprising couple who had been doing Ikea runs between Sydney and Canberra for years (and charging a premium for the convenience) disappeared altogether. The grand opening day on November 16, 2015 came with special roadblocks and signage, guidance from the Canberra Airport about navigating said roads to make their flights on time, special buses travelling from the city centre to the Majura store, live music and meatballs, lots of meatballs.