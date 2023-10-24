The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Young families dominate as house prices soar past reserves

By Olwyn Conrau
October 24 2023 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
9 Rafferty Street, Chapman, attracted four bidders and sold above its $1.3 million asking price.
9 Rafferty Street, Chapman, attracted four bidders and sold above its $1.3 million asking price.

Canberra's housing market continues to rebound with a wave of properties selling above their asking prices. Buyers are seeking updated homes requiring little or no work, and sale prices are supporting this trend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.