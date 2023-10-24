ACT will ask for $200m 'at least' to start on AIS improvements

The ACT government will ask the Commonwealth for at least $200 million for improvements to the Australian Institute of Sport and to keep the institute in Canberra, with tripartisan backing confirmed in the Legislative Assembly.
The Assembly voted to call on the government to "positively engage" with the Commonwealth's review into the future of the institute to ensure it had a clear understanding of its importance to the capital, following a convoluted debate on Tuesday afternoon.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee had moved a motion that would have compelled the ACT government to condemn the federal Labor government for reviewing the future of the AIS.
Ms Lee's motion was defeated, but a second similar motion moved by Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson, which dropped any condemnatory language about the federal government, was unanimously supported with an amended amendment moved by Ms Lee.
The amendment will require the territory to call on the Commonwealth to invest at least $200 million to begin upgrades at the Australian Institute of Sport campus in Bruce.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr had refused to support Ms Lee's first amendment, which would have compelled the ACT to ask for $200 million to cover the expected cost of upgrades at the AIS.
Mr Barr said cost increases since the $200 million estimate was made meant it would not cover the cost of the work required.
Ms Lee then amended her amendment, calling on the government to ask for at least $200 million.
"If Mr Barr is saying that that's nowhere near enough, that's fine ... What we are doing today with my second amendment is to ensure that we get some genuine commitment to ensure that that [improvement work] gets started," Ms Lee said.
Mr Barr said a capital investment would not take account of the ongoing operating costs, and he would have a more extensive discussion with the federal government to ensure the future of the institute in Canberra.
"The precinct plan includes the new North Canberra hospital, renewal of the CIT's facilities at Bruce, the AIS and the University of Canberra ... That's what we're talking about. Not just the AIS precinct, but the totality of that Bruce precinct, of health, sports, sciences and education purposes," he said.
"That's the opportunity. That's what we're pursuing. But the AIS is a critical part of that."
The federal government has ordered a review of the Australian Institute of Sport that will consider the $1 billion price tag for moving the facility to Queensland ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Mr Barr has said previously the review ought to confirm the best opportunity for the institute is for it to remain in Canberra with fresh investment in its facilities.
The ACT government and the Australian Sports Commission in June signed a memorandum of understanding that included considering a new stadium and further discussions about development on the Australian Institute of Sport site.
