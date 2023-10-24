The Canberra Times
ACT will ask for $200m 'at least' to start on AIS improvements

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT government will ask the Commonwealth for at least $200 million for improvements to the Australian Institute of Sport and to keep the institute in Canberra, with tripartisan backing confirmed in the Legislative Assembly.

