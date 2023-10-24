An ABC Middle East correspondent will face investigation from the broadcaster after describing a story about beheaded babies as "bullshit" in a WhatsApp group.
ABC managing director David Anderson made the revelation in senate estimates, where Liberal Senators unleashed on management over the broadcaster's coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Senator Hollie Hughes accusing the ABC of attracting "anti-Semites to work" for them.
Earlier this month, The Australian reported Middle East correspondent Tom Joyner wrote that the "the story about the babies is bullshit" in a WhatsApp group for international media, referring to reports of Hamas militants beheading 40 infants.
Mr Anderson told a senate estimates committee on Tuesday, Mr Joyner was "remorseful and apologetic for the words that he used".
"He was, at the time, doing what journalists were doing and that was trying to verify what sources could back up what claims were being made at the time," he said.
"At the time, we were looking at a story that was quite awful to say out loud that involved 40 babies and we contacted the IDF about that and they were unable to verify that had happened. His language was unfortunate, he knows that he's distressed people by using that language.
"I do think given it is social media, it is something that we'll be looking into, it will be something we will be investigating, he has a right to procedural fairness."
The Canberra Times has not seen the text.
Senator Hughes accused ABC employees of displaying "anti-Semitic behavior". She said a social media producer also posted a 'free Palestine' hashtag on social media and signed a pro-Palestine petition, among other actions that demonstrated support for Palestine.
Mr Anderson said he didn't believe the ABC was "anti-Semitic".
"What we are doing in our reporting is, as this situation evolves, we are impartially reporting what information we have available at the time to the best of our ability," he said.
Senator Hughes and Liberal Senator and former ABC journalist Sarah Henderson also slammed the broadcaster's decision to interview a Hamas senior leader on ABC's 7.30 earlier this month.
READ MORE:
"I just have zero comprehension how the national broadcaster, funded by the Australian taxpayer on one of its signature news programs ... gives a platform, an interview to someone who is a proscribed terrorist under Australian law," Senator Hughes said.
"That is insanity, who thought this is a great idea, let's get confirmed terrorists on the the 7.30 report."
Senator Hughes accused the broadcaster of "legitimising someone who's a prescribed terrorist".
Mr Anderson denied the accusation, telling senate estimates that by conducting the interview the broadcaster was able to challenge the terrorist group on "the lies that they are spreading".
"Hamas being responsible for the attack on Israel ... put them at the center of the events that need to be understood by everybody. By interviewing one of the leaders we're able to test ... some of the propaganda and outright lies being spread by Hamas ... then challenge them on the lies," he said.
"For instance, one of their lies was that they didn't harm Israelis. Through that interview, we challenged them, and they admitted that they had done that."
Later in the hearing, Senator Sarah Henderson, who is also a former ABC journalist, criticised news and current affairs head Justin Stevens, saying such as a decision would "never be made in my time" at the broadcaster.
