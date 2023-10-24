Coalition senators have called for standardised training for junior public servants, after it was alleged some male graduates in the Infrastructure department created a demeaning list of their female colleagues.
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie asked the Public Service Commission what work it was doing to assess graduate training in Senate estimates on Tuesday.
Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer told her it would analyse its census results to reflect on experiences, but Senator McKenzie was not impressed.
"For you to say you can deal with it in the census, which is not going to be published 'til the end of November and then we'll have 100 working groups and blah, blah, blah," she said, cutting Dr de Brouwer off.
"Meanwhile their graduate year will be over and what a despicable experience they will have had in the Australian Public Service."
The Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher spoke up to say she had learned of the allegations yesterday, when Senator McKenzie asked Infrastructure boss Jim Betts about them.
"I think what I learnt yesterday has raised some issues around the graduate program," the Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher told Senator McKenzie, adding that there was "probably" a need to standardise training.
Senator McKenzie and Liberal senator Jane Hume reiterated their call for standardised training across the APS in a statement released Tuesday evening.
"It is now clear there is currently no uniform standards for introducing new employees to the APS Code of Conduct in departments across the Australian Public Service," Senator McKenzie said.
"Graduates need to be fully cognisant of the APS Code of Conduct."
Gordon de Brouwer began his appearance before the same committee with an opening statement recognising the highly publicised Code of Conduct inquiries the commission was currently conducting.
"It's critical to both good decision-making and the public's continued confidence that these inquiries are conducted fairly and according to proper process, including the provision of natural justice," he told senators.
"I would like to assure the Parliament and the public that I believe this is the case.
"It's not appropriate to provide commentary on individual inquiries including details of specific allegations, lines of inquiry, projected time-frames or likely outcomes.
"Such commentary may disclose sensitive personal information, prejudice those processes or jeopardise outcomes, inadvertently undermine the effectiveness of future code inquiries or potentially affect inquires conducted by other agencies."
New Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries secretary Adam Fennessy debuted in his new role before the rural and regional affairs and transport committee.
"My focus as the secretary is leading an efficient and focused department," he said in his opening statement.
His immediate concern as secretary will be responding to reviews into the department, which has struggled in the wake of funding troubles, including the Public Service Commission's capability review. The review called the Agriculture department "very transactional, reactive and not actively engaged in whole-of-government priorities".
Earlier this year the department received a $127 million bailout from government to meet its financial obligations.
Mr Fennessy, who took on the role in September, told the hearing that his department was budgeting to "break even" this year
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.