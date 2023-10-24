The Canberra Times
What you missed on Senate estimates, day two

By Miriam Webber
Updated October 25 2023 - 10:25am, first published October 24 2023 - 8:30pm
Coalition senators have called for standardised training for junior public servants, after it was alleged some male graduates in the Infrastructure department created a demeaning list of their female colleagues.

