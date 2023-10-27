I've always been interested in images from the very first days when our family had a little box camera. I used to love the whole process of loading a little roll of Kodak film into this Brownie camera. Then, as time went on, I really learnt to appreciate good photography. Eventually, The Beatles each had a camera, so we could actually take pictures ourselves, and we all really got into it. You'd look for good lighting or an interesting situation, and the interesting situation was basically Beatle tours. You would be seeing stuff out of an aeroplane window, or out of a car window, and everywhere you went you just took pictures - some of which were basically just tourist pictures, but some of which you had an opportunity to get a little bit deeper. You were spending a bit of time with the other Beatles, so you were able to take some nice portraits of them. We were just having fun with these things, and capturing moments you knew nobody else could capture, so that was very exciting.