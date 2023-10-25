Black Mountain Tower can be thought of as an anchor point, unique to Canberra. As we go about our daily lives in the capital, across either side of the bridge, it's never hard to find.
More than even Parliament House, it's a reminder that we're part of this city. We can all see this same icon. And, from its vantage point of almost 200 metres above its mountain summit, the entire city is seen in turn.
For World Mental Health Day - October 10 - Black Mountain Tower was lit green, becoming a beacon of connection. We are not alone. We're all members of this community. We share the same landscape.
And yet, on this Mental Health Month (the entire month of October), we have an epidemic of people who feel disconnected, both in the ACT and Australia-wide.
Over a quarter of Canberrans report feeling lonely "often", according to the most recent Living Well in the ACT Region Survey.
Earlier this month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released landmark data on the state of mental health and wellbeing, which revealed further patterns for concern. Almost half of us in the ACT - more than the average Australian - have experienced a mental health condition during our lives. Young people are reporting the highest rates of loneliness and mental ill-health of all: with almost 40 per cent of people aged 16-24 having experienced mental ill-health in the last year.
The ABS data was collected between 2020-2022, during waves of social distancing, stay-at-home orders, remote working and learning, limits on gatherings, and the cessation of non-essential services. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on our mental health. And on our feelings of loneliness. Social non-profit, Ending Loneliness Together reports that over half of Australians are feeling lonelier now than they were when the pandemic began
Yet both loneliness and distress seem to be larger, more longstanding trends than the few years of the pandemic. The ABS has found a 47 per cent surge in the rate of mental health distress over the last 15 years. Such a huge surge doesn't happen suddenly. Risk factors build up and become as much part of the shared landscape as Black Mountain Tower.
Loneliness is a risk factor for the development of ongoing depression and anxiety. It's also damaging to our physical health as it can drive unhealthy lifestyle behaviours such as smoking and excessive alcohol or junk food consumption and has a strong link to cardiovascular disease. Innovative loneliness non-profit, Ending Loneliness Together has reported that loneliness can be as lethal as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
World Mental Health Day is an important time to reflect on the ways we can better look after our own wellbeing. Our Wellbeing Trail campaign throughout early October suggested activities people can do to reduce loneliness. Things like volunteering, or reaching out to friends, neighbours, and loved ones.
These activities are only part of addressing the wider loneliness epidemic though. We're seeing loneliness on such a large scale that these solutions aren't enough on their own.
Part of the issue is in our sprawling, urban environments. Canberra is a city that relies on access to cars. In all but the wealthiest suburbs, our footpaths (if we have them at all) are exposed to the oppressive, dangerous sun. Many newer suburbs lack local amenities like shops, and public transport access is abysmal. And so, we hop in our cars - alone - when we need something. We miss out on the serendipitous, casual connections we would otherwise get from walking through our own neighbourhoods.
According to research from Harvard Business School, around 80 per cent of working adults in affluent countries feel time poor. At the same time, we see that participation rates in group sports, volunteering, Rotary, and Scouts has dropped off completely. Many of us would like to do more of these activities and connect with others in our downtime, but what downtime do we have?
We have seen amazing results arise from four-day work week trials across the world. Less work leads to significant hikes in efficiency and health. I would expect to likewise see a drop in loneliness as people have more time to pursue life in the community, beyond work.
Social media is also widely regarded as cause of disconnect and mental ill-health. The UK Millennium Cohort study found a correlation between the number of hours spent on social media and symptoms of depression among 14 year olds, especially 14-year-old girls. Social media is associated with problems like insufficient sleep from scrolling on your phone late at night, cyber bullying and harassment, and even the pitfalls of comparing your life as you live it day to day with the airbrushed fortunes of influencers. Ironically, while we're connected to the internet, we aren't always connecting with people who know us and love us for who we are.
Urban design, work/life balance, and social media are just some of the complex factors at play which are increasing our population levels of loneliness and distress. It's not enough to call up a friend (although do that too), we need to re-imagine and re-design Canberra to bring people together in more meaningful ways, and more frequently.
Everyone deserves to feel that they belong; and everyone deserves to feel the follow-on benefits of belonging.
It's our hope that when Canberrans see Black Mountain Tower, they also see the people they are connected to, by virtue of having the same view.
We can also reflect on why so many of us feel disconnected. And what we can do together to eradicate loneliness.
