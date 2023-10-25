Social media is also widely regarded as cause of disconnect and mental ill-health. The UK Millennium Cohort study found a correlation between the number of hours spent on social media and symptoms of depression among 14 year olds, especially 14-year-old girls. Social media is associated with problems like insufficient sleep from scrolling on your phone late at night, cyber bullying and harassment, and even the pitfalls of comparing your life as you live it day to day with the airbrushed fortunes of influencers. Ironically, while we're connected to the internet, we aren't always connecting with people who know us and love us for who we are.