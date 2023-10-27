Dumb Money
MA15+, 105 minutes
3 stars
Dumb Money proves that 2023 is turning into a year for films with big, impressive casts.
We of course had the juggernaut that was Barbenheimer - the Barbie cast featuring the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and so many more, and Oppenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett etc. Then there was A Haunting in Venice (Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan), The Flash (Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot) and Fast X (Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, etc).
Dumb Money is just the latest to compile a very impressive cast. We've got Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) in the lead, along with Shailene Woodley (The Mauritanian), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island), America Ferrera (Barbie), Seth Rogen (The Disaster Artist), Nick Offerman (The Founder), Vincent D'Onofrio (Law and Order), Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and more.
The film, from Aussie Cruella director Craig Gillespie, delves into the GameStop stock market saga of 2020-21.
During the pandemic, GameStop was one of a small number of businesses which stayed open. This, and a number of other factors, led internet figure Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill (Dano) to make a significant investment in the video game store's stocks and share his reasons with his online community.
This largely played out on a Reddit thread called WallStreetBets.
Now if all this doesn't make a lot of sense to read, it only makes slightly more sense to watch. If you're someone who A) doesn't follow the stock market or know how financial trends work and B) isn't engaged with social media very much, a lot of Dumb Money is going to make you feel, well, dumb.
There are a lot of characters and a lot of financial terms to take in. This is probably really easy to follow for people who understand the stock market.
But the rest of us will just be crying out for a scene where someone explicitly explains how things work to someone who doesn't have a clue - just like that moment in any time travel movie where the smart person explains to the regular person how time travel works in theory.
That said, even if you don't understand the details, you can follow along with what's happening enough to get the general idea.
Professional Wall Street types were unhappy that lots of regular people (retail traders) were buying GameStop stocks and causing its value to rise. So one of the big funds, run by Rogen's Gabe Plotkin, shorted the stock, which is basically a bet against the stock. If GameStop failed, Plotkin's fund would make money, but if it continued to succeed, it would lose money.
This then saw Gill and all those retail traders who followed him engage in a "short squeeze" - refusing to sell the stock when the price is rising so the Wall Street guys would continue to feel the pain.
Gillespie's direction is very choppy and fast-paced, and the writing is packed with Rogen-esque language and humour. Our characters - Gill and his family, the professional stockbrokers and fund managers, and GameStop investors - are intercut with real news footage and videos from TikTok and Twitter.
But perhaps there are a few too many characters, and their related net worths, to keep track of. Maybe if it was synthesised down to a few select characters, we could spend more time with them and care more about their own individual finances. Shailene Woodley in particular is criminally underutilised.
Nevertheless, Dumb Money tells an interesting story, and it's easy to cheer for the little guys and jeer at the Wall Street jerks.
