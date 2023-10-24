KFC Tuggeranong is closed until further notice after a kitchen fire severely burnt the inside of the premises.
Staff and visitors at KFC Tuggeranong were evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen about 8.50am.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire for about two hours.
Although the flames have now been extinguished, ACT Fire and Rescue teams remain on scene at the corner of Reed Street and Cowlishaw Street in Greenway, as of 2.45pm on Wednesday.
They are investigating the incident and are yet to determine the cause of the fire.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said those two roads remain closed, as of 2.45pm.
"The fire has caused extensive internal damage," the spokesperson said.
No injuries have been reported.
