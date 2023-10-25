It's not often ballet dancers get to have this much fun with a performance.
Drama? Yes. Tragedy? Often. Romance? Almost always. But pure fun on pointe shoes? That's something that the cast of Queensland Ballet's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is excited about.
"There's a lot of focus involved, obviously, with every production that we do and as dancers, there has to be a lot of focus," soloist Vito Bernasconi said, ahead of Wednesday's opening night at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
"But this is one of those roles and productions that you can actually have so much fun with onstage, obviously, without taking too much liberty, But I think we can actually afford to have a good time without getting too serious.
"More than anything, the beauty is just to be able to transport not only the kids but the adults and grandparents, great grandparents for two hours, three hours just to allow them to have a rest from their normal lives, to come in and let us just do our job and enjoy a story."
Of course, based on the Shakespeare play of the same name, A Midsummer Night's Dream has captured the hearts of generations in its various forms over the centuries. Brimming with mischief and mayhem, the story interweaves the magical realm of fairies and woodland creatures with the mortal world of unrequited lovers.
And thanks to the choreographer Liam Scarlett, it takes on a little bit of a preppy feel to this latest production from the ballet company.
"I wouldn't say it's completely modernised, like, but obviously, it's not the same time as Shakespeare, but it's set a few years back," soloist Georgia Swan said.
"But it's a timeless story. It doesn't need to be updated completely to still be relevant. But it does mean we can have fun with the costumes."
Joining the company on stage for the Canberra leg of the tour are local dancers, Neve Chapman and Polly Doolan.
As part of the Queensland Ballet's touring schedule, they cast local dance students to have their time in the spotlight in suitable roles. The company also did the same thing when it was in Canberra for the 2019 production of Cinderella.
"I always really love seeing their first reaction when they walk on stage, and everybody's in costume," Swan said.
"And they see the set and the music and everything because their eyes just light up. It's such a nice reminder of why you do it, and it inspires them so much and you can see that and they're so excited."
A Midsummer Night's Dream by the Queensland Ballet is at the Canberra Theatre until Saturday. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
