The mother of the 17-year-old Campbell High School student who died during an excursion to Mt Ainslie in 2018 fervently hoped that new procedures and policies promised by the ACT Education directorate would help prevent the same thing happening again.
The ACT government has tabled its response to the coroner's recommendations, published in March, which investigated the death of Adriaan Roodt during an impromptu game of "capture the flag".
On Wednesday, Education Minister Yvette Berry said Adriaan's death had been an unnecessary tragedy.
All but one of the coroner's recommendations were agreed to by government.
The only one which "noted" was that requiring the Attorney General to review and operation and application of workplace health and safety law to the education directorate.
Work, health and safety training now is included in the mandatory suite of training required by all education directorate employees every two years.
Sandra Roodt acknowledged the taskforce set up by the education directorate following her son's death had addressed the coroner's concerns because "we would not want any family to go through what we went through".
"I guess, for us, we will never be satisfied because this [incident] should never have happened in the first place," she said.
"The policies, procedures and risk assessment should have been in place before this but that's something we can't change so I guess at least now, if there are assurances they have fixed all of that, then that is a positive.
"This is the process outcome we wanted to happen [because] we do not want this to happen to another child.
"They [the directorate] are going to do some additional work health and safety training, which is important."
Adriaan Roodt had died when a log struck him in the head during the Mt Ainslie excursion.
Adriaan's parents had not been advised of the game, and the game had not been approved by the Campbell High School principal nor by the directorate.
The coroner also identified "obvious inadequacy" in the scant guidance material to teachers and supervisors.
READ MORE:
The coroner noted that "the fact that the directorate has self-identified and rectified issues with the relevance guidance material is powerful evidence of the inadequacy of the materials that were in place in 2018".
While the coroner identified an issue in public safety, there was no prosecution recommended. The Roodt family originally had sought a reconsideration of that decision at the inquest, but will no longer be pursuing that further step.
Ms Roodt said the ordeal of the lengthy coronial process had been a trying one for the heartbroken family.
"It got to the point where we had to step back from it and concentrate on ourselves," she said.
"It is awful for anybody to go through such a lengthy coronial process. I wish that was something no other family ever has to go through."
