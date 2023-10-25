The Canberra Times
Tragically, it took the death of a 17-year-old boy during a school excursion to overhaul education policies and procedures

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:08am, first published 5:30am
Sandra Roodt, Henedrick Leach and Adriaan Roodt, inset. Pictures by Karleen Minney, supplied
The mother of the 17-year-old Campbell High School student who died during an excursion to Mt Ainslie in 2018 fervently hoped that new procedures and policies promised by the ACT Education directorate would help prevent the same thing happening again.

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

