The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Symonston crematorium will destroy natural habitat

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 26 2023 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has approved the construction of a crematorium, memorial park and car park in woodlands at Symonston, deeming that environmental damage is justified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.