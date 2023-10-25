The ACT government has approved the construction of a crematorium, memorial park and car park in woodlands at Symonston, deeming that environmental damage is justified.
This despite the ACT Conservator declaring that the site comprises some of the rarest, endangered yellow box-blakely's red gum grassy woodland.
The Barr-Rattenbury government regularly approves the destruction of precious grassy woodlands when money is to be made.
The conservator said the proposed crematorium site "is an integral part of the Callum Brae Woodland. This larger woodland complex is of national conservation importance".
People who walk regularly in Callum Brae know that its fragile ecosystem is contiguous with the proposed crematorium site.
The government has justified the slaughter of thousands of kangaroos in Callum Brae between 2009 and 2022 with the dubious claim over-grazing could result in the the grasslands "no longer providing the necessary food and shelter for small animals and threatened species".
Now it is saying the development of a massive new commercial facility is not as damaging to this rare ecosystem as a couple of mobs of kangaroos grazing among the trees.
What hypocrisy.
The ACT government has approved a crematorium to be built on the corner of Mugga and Narrabundah Lanes (opposite Domestic Dog Services), in Symonston.
Crematoriums have been identified as sources of various environmental pollutants. Cremation releases harmful gases including mercury and dioxin. The energy needed for one cremation is equivalent to the power an average person uses for an entire month.
Nevertheless, the people who live in the surrounding suburbs can rest easy because ACT Health has raised no concerns about the bad odour of smoke that will be emitted from the furnace.
Can Canberrans really accept the assurances of the ACT government that "the development is not considered to impact on the climate [sufficiently] to warrant refusal"?
It's almost comical how conveniently the spotlight shines on key light rail plans like clockwork, precisely every four years.
One can't help but raise an eyebrow and wonder if it's merely a stroke of coincidence or a well-orchestrated political choreography.
With each election cycle, the magnetic appeal of the light rail proposal seems to be an irresistible lure for both major parties, adding a touch of predictability to the otherwise unpredictable dance of politics.
A cynical observer might suggest that Labor's concern for the actual light rail pales in comparison to their obsession with making it the centrepiece of every political campaign. And let's face it, it hasn't failed them yet.
The Liberals, on the other hand, scream "no" while Labor screams "yes". With the parties nearly indistinguishable and a whopping 90 per cent of elected members achieving very little every four years, light rail becomes a go-to campaign tool to create an illusion of activity and diversity.
At the same time as reading the attempt to justify the shameful and perennial problem of potholes on ACT roads ("Potholes go unfilled on high speed roads", October 18), I and the world was becoming more and more aware of the political and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the Middle East more broadly.
Not only the distressing human and deeply personal impact, but the effect on the cities' and towns' infrastructure, including roads.
I cannot begin to imagine the state of the roads in both Gaza and targeted areas in Israel, but I suspect they would put our pothole problems to shame.
At least we have the luxury of driving on tolerable roads in safety compared to our Israeli and Gazan brothers and sisters.
I was initially going to launch into a tirade of criticism over the inaction by the ACT government and its municipal responsibility to maintain its road infrastructure, but then thought the better of it.
Perspective is everything.
I found the article about Greens MLA Jonathan Davis quite troubling ("ACT drug decriminalisation: why Greens MLA Johnathan Davis changed his view", October 23). It's concerning that he lacks the experience of raising teenagers, which I, as a parent, have.
The introduction of these drug laws in Canberra without prior consultation, despite police objections, felt like a betrayal by the government.
I'm disappointed to see your article seemingly attempting to sway public opinion in favour of these laws. I urge you to present an alternative perspective that represents the concerns of parents, especially those worried about the safety of our city's teenagers.
With crime rates in Canberra having soared over the past decade, endorsing drug use is not acceptable.
Fingers around the world are pointing at Hamas and Israel for the ongoing conflict in Palestine and particularly Gaza. It is indeed a tragedy what is happening there and it is scary that it could develop into a bigger Middle Eastern conflict.
However the blame should be laid squarely at the feet of Hamas. They knew exactly what the consequence would be and gave no thought to the civilians caught up in this war on both sides.
Put aside the decades-long political and antagonistic stances between Israel and Palestine, the only ones who will really suffer are the Palestinians because of what Hamas has started.
Several letter writers have claimed the ACT is out of step with Australia because all three electorates returned a "yes" vote. But the 160,000 plus "yes" votes here were only a small fraction of the five million Australia wide.
Several electorates had a higher percentage of "yes" votes than any of the Canberra electorates.
We were certainly not alone in our views. If it is "yes" voters you want to complain about, they're certainly not all here, but spread around Australia.
The letter by Jim Coates (October 25) needs the addition, in parenthesis, of just one small phrase for context: "To encourage the uptake of EVs in Canberra the Chief Minister should provide free and limitless parking throughout Canberra for EVs (noting only rich people already receiving taxpayer-funded subsidies can afford them)".
Had I been a person who in good conscience voted against the Voice I think I would be disturbed by some of the smug and contempt-laden letters you have published from vocal "no" voters.
These individuals demonstrate a lack of democratic nous by their sneering attacks on people of goodwill who came to a different conclusion to themselves.
All the tired old insults have been trotted out ("virtue signalling elites", "out of step with Australia", and so on). The politics of contempt seems to be all they can grasp.
A strong believer in the yes case, I would like to think many "no" voters are as repelled by these letters as I am.
Given I don't think history will judge the striking down of the Voice kindly, triumphalist contempt doesn't strike me a wise position to be advertising to the world.
The Liberal Party, especially its senators, regularly complain about the ABC's left-wing bias.
ABC journalist Laura Tingle recently explained the ridiculous rules within the ABC, bending over backwards to remain unbiased, which prevent her from interviewing one side, because the opposing side refuses to be interviewed.
But when the broadcaster interviews a person who puts one Palestinian view [a Hamas leader] on that terrible conflict, after all the many Israeli perspectives aired by the ABC, it is blamed of bias again. Poor old Aunty can't win.
I have lived in several countries and I know one thing for sure; the ABC is the best broadcaster you will find anywhere.
In the mid 1960s, working in the public service in Sydney, I had occasion to reference the NSW Dust Diseases Board, and the Silicosis Commission. In their archives there could be a mine of useful knowledge which could be of value in today's discussions.
Unfortunately Cathy Douglas (Letters, October 24), the fundamentalists among "the modern counterparts" of "Israelites" and the other monotheist religions are still following the texts of the ancient prophets, especially those who talk about "an eye for an eye". To give Jesus his due, he tried to spread words of peace and love and look where that got him.
If Hamas was as brutal as Netanyahu has turned out to be, wouldn't they have killed the hostages by now? While four hostages have been released with 222 remaining in captivity it has been claimed at least 2000 children have been killed in Gaza. Israel continues bombing a people who have no escape.
The Israelites certainly weren't the original inhabitants of what is now Israel. One only needs to read "victor's history" in the form of the Old Testament to realise this. The first time Jerusalem became the capital of a united Judaea was in 1967.
I can't believe our Prime Minister is on another trip overseas. It's time he faced the needs of everyday Australians struggling with cost of living, health and affordable housing. So much was spent on the failed referendum that could have helped.
It sounds so cliched and hallow, even hypocritical, when I hear leaders of Western democracies that have thrown their support behind Israel continue to talk about a "two-state solution". When will it happen? Why hasn't it happened?
If there is to be no representation of Indigenous people at federal level then it is logical to not have lobbyists or parliamentary and government consulting beneficiaries with legislation and governance.
Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson says that you can't assume that farmers vote for the National Party. If the farmers aren't voting for them who on earth are?
ALP MPs Ed Husic and Anne Aly, both supporters of Palestinians in Gaza Strip, talk of Israel enforcing "collective punishment" on Palestinians because of the atrocities committed by Hamas. But Hamas and other Islamic terrorist groups constantly talk of the "extermination" of Israel.
Netanyahu is making Putin look like a model of restraint. Around 11,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since 2014, compared to more than 5000 Palestinian civilians in just three weeks.
On May 14, 1948, the UN established the Jewish state of Israel in Palestine for better or worse. The Zionist push to establish a Western enclave in the Middle East had triumphed.
