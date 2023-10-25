A cricket umpiring howler has exposed an unfortunate trend in women's sport that proves there's still work to do to achieve true equity.
On Tuesday in a Women's Big Bash League match in Melbourne, square leg umpire Lisa McCabe ruled Stars batter Rhys McKenna had been stumped.
However slow-motion replays clearly showed McKenna was well in her crease when the bails were dislodged, prompting commentators to slam the "ridiculous" out call.
While a decision review system is in place for the Big Bash League played by men, in WBBL that technology is only available for 24 of the 59 matches this season.
Melbourne went on to lose the match, and vision of the dubious call quickly spread on social media, raising eyebrows at why there is no DRS for women.
Big Bash Leagues general manager Alistair Dobson said having DRS in some games and not others is due to the current broadcast agreement, but they plan on more having access to the technology next year.
"DRS is currently available for the 24 matches simulcast on Seven and Foxtel having been introduced across both Leagues last season," Dobson said in a statement.
"It is highly complex technology that relies heavily on a specific level of broadcast setup which only exists for 24 matches under the current broadcast agreement.
"We have strong ambitions to continue to grow that number and under the new broadcast deal, which comes into effect next year, we're making progress in having DRS available for an additional ten games."
After the Women's World Cup, there's been many commitments made to improve women's sport. But cricket is not the only sport lacking review technology available to equivalent men's competitions.
In the A-League Men the Australian Professional Leagues have a video assistant referee, but it is not used in the A-League Women. The APL explained the hurdles to providing VAR for both leagues.
"The financial implications of VAR are significant in terms of venue infrastructure, TV production and technology and are not feasible for the A-League Women as it stands," a spokesperson said. "We undertake regular reviews of all operational elements of the game, including VAR."
Rugby has only had their television match official review in Super W for finals due to "significant costs". But there is good news for the near future.
"The strategic alignment of the Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Women's competition draws for 2024 creates opportunities to share resources and reduce these costs," a Rugby Australia spokesperson said.
"While we're currently working through a budget approval process, our aim is to have television match officials operating during the Super W regular season and finals series in 2024."
Meanwhile, the AFLW does not have access to AFL review centre that the men do. The league did not indicate when it would, but reiterated their commitment to the women's game.
"The size and scale of the AFLW has grown significantly since its inception seven years ago with over $300 million dollars invested across the competition," a spokesperson said.
"It is played at 27 heartland venues around the country and we will continue to look at ways at introducing technology, amongst all the other priorities to enhance the game where we can."
The NRL and NRLW are the only major domestic competitions that have a uniform review system.
While the growth of these women's leagues is happening before our eyes with increased membership, higher attendance and broadcast figures, there remains a gap in the issue of review technology.
As these competitions improve and continue to grow, inevitably investment will too however, and maybe then women's sport will be one step closer to receiving the same playing conditions as men.
