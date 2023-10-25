Liz Clarke hopes to inspire a new generation of women to become involved in racing.
And the first female Canberra Racing chair is set to use her extensive contacts as a high-profile public servant to finalise Thoroughbred Park's proposed redevelopment.
Clarke joined the board in 2020 and was elected chair on Tuesday night, taking over from Les Boag - who will remain on the board as vice chair.
She retired from a high-flying career in the ACT government two years ago that included being the executive branch manager of Venues Canberra - where she was in charge of Canberra Stadium and Manuka Oval.
Clarke hoped to inspire younger women to get involved with the sport.
"I suppose I view it as not about me, but just being a face," Clarke said.
"There's so many avenues that women can be involved in thoroughbred racing and it's just another sign for particularly young women to look at an industry that is growing.
"If I can do anything to help women get into the industry that would be a thrill.
"The opportunity of getting to understand the organisation - I've been on the committee since 2020, so it's given me a really good understanding of our club from a more strategic focus.
"I think now's the time that we can really push ahead."
One of her main points of business will be ensuring the proposed redevelopment of Thoroughbred Park gets through its final stages of approval.
She hoped that would happen in the next three to six months so it could then move on to the development stage.
With Canberra Racing constantly under attack from the ACT Greens, the club sees the redevelopment as essential to ensuring its long-term future.
The Greens have repeatedly tried to cut off the racing industry's funding - despite happily accepting the $32 million in annual revenue the industry helped generate for their government coffers.
Clarke expected Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce wouldn't let her rest - given her extensive network of contacts not only within the government, but Canberra as well.
"It's an exciting time to be more involved in the club and the exciting plans we have working forward," she said.
"My contacts within government are very strong, but I also have very good relationships with the other parties right across the board.
"I think my networks will be really helpful in the chair role as well. I don't think with Darren I'll be resting.
"We're just waiting for planning rezoning approval and it's certainly our number one priority.
"We're hoping within the next three to six months we can really get some action happening."
Clarke's become increasingly involved in racing and bought into a horse recently.
But her passion for the sport dates back to her childhood in Melbourne.
Her weekends were spent a stone's throw away from the iconic Moonee Valley track - where they'll run the $5 million Cox Plate on Saturday.
The sounds of horses and crowds have stuck with her and she's now giving back to the sport in the ACT.
"I've always had a passion from [when I was] a little kid," Clarke said.
"I'm from Melbourne so when I was little my grandparents had a house that overlooked Moonee Valley and we as kids would visit on Saturday, and sit on the steps and we could hear the races going.
"So that's sort of cute and it brings it back a bit."
