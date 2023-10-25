Let's start in Adelaide, where Katie Mack's 86 was almost three times more than the entire Melbourne Stars outfit could muster when they were rolled for a record-low 29.
Mack spends the next day in airports, before her entire team folds for 86 and she's left thinking she "can't bat anymore". The next day a commanding half-century earns her player of the match honours in a last-over thriller against that Stars side from a few days earlier.
Manage to keep up? Mack's Adelaide Strikers have endured a hectic start to the WBBL season - but at least the reigning champions have two wins to show for it because things aren't exactly settling down.
Adelaide now fly to Brisbane, this time to face Hobart, at Allan Border Field on Friday afternoon. You'd think Mack barely has time to gather her thoughts.
But maybe you'd be wrong.
"It's important to take what we've learnt from here because we're bound to be in this situation again," Mack said.
"There's lots of travel this year, and to be fair, this week has been pretty tough. Three games in four days and a travel day in between."
Two player of the match awards and 137 runs made Mack was the competition's second highest run scorer after three games.
Mack was second only to Brisbane's Grace Harris, who managed to clear the rope with a broken bat on her way to an unbeaten 136 from 59 balls last Sunday.
But even so, Mack refuses to take her form for granted after a scratchy innings in her second match - when she made three from 11 balls - gave her a cheeky reality check.
"Cricket is a funny thing. I went from hitting them really well to being at a strike rate of 20 to 30 and thinking I can't bat anymore, that I'd lost it in a day. Then [the next day] I was thinking 'maybe I can still bat'," Mack said.
"I don't know, I'm just going to try and stay positive. It's just important for me that I do my job for the team, which is make sure I get a good start and help everyone else bat around and try and stay in for the full game next time."
