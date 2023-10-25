The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Pretty tough': Adelaide Strikers star Katie Mack fires in hectic start to WBBL

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Let's start in Adelaide, where Katie Mack's 86 was almost three times more than the entire Melbourne Stars outfit could muster when they were rolled for a record-low 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.