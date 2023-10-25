Stephanie writes: "When I arrived in Australia in 2006 on a 457 visa my first job was to buy a house. At that time $400-450,000 would buy a nice house in sunny Busselton and I brought with me around $350,000. I found a suitable property for $445,000 and went to Westpac, with whom I already had a relationship. I had a good, reasonably well paid job but was informed by the bank that due to their limited history with me they couldn't help even though I only wanted to borrow around a quarter of the house price. I was astounded. Surely in this day and age, credit history can be obtained from another country? I decided to look elsewhere, went to the NAB and had a mortgage in just over a week. Bad (and very short sighted) move, Westpac, I've since bought numerous properties through the NAB and their service is excellent. Keep up the good work, John!"