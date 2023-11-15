Audrey Burges. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
From her attic in the Arizona mountains, recluse Myra Malone blogs about a miniature mansion - a dolls' house - which captivates thousands of readers worldwide. Myra herself is tethered to the Mansion by a strange magic she can't understand - rooms that appear and disappear overnight, music that plays in its corridors. Across the country, Alex Rakes, heir to a custom furniture business, encounters two Mansion fans trying to recreate a room and is shocked to realise the Mansion is his family's home. Searching for answers, Alex begins corresponding with Myra. Together, the two unwind the lonely paths of their twin worlds.
Christelle Dablos (trans. Hildegarde Serle). Text Publishing. $22.99.
The School of Here is an unsettling and peculiar place full of codes and weird, unspoken rules that are passed down from year to year. This new term begins as any other would at Here: footprints on the ceiling, mysterious charts that rank the students into High or Low, the Ultra Secret Club, and trouble in store for the students who end up an "odd number". Even if the players change, the parts stay the same, all ruled over by a bully called the prince. For Iris, Madeleine, Pierre and Guy, it's an endless and cruel cycle that will reach breaking point this year.
Lucy Treloar. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
All her life, Till has lived in the shadow of the abduction of a childhood friend and her tormented wondering about whether she could have stopped it. Now 23, she senses danger approaching again and flees her past and the hovering presence of her fearful parents. In Wirowie, a town on its knees, she stops and slowly begins creating a new life and home. But there is something menacing here too. Till must decide whether she can finally face down, even pursue, the darkness - or whether she'll flee once more and never stop running.
Jo Riccioni. Pantera Press. $29.99.
In the conclusion to the Branded Season duology, Nara and her twin sister, Osha, have arrived in the Shadow City of Reis. There, rumours abound of a Pure healer with the ability to cure the Branded. All eyes are on Osha and Nara must protect her sister; their powers are growing stronger, and it's vital they learn to wield them. Before long Nara is caught between her first love and the one who's stolen her heart but betrayed her trust. She is left uncertain who she truly is and what she can believe. Dark forces are taking control across the continent, and the Branded must rise to survive.
Bear Grylls, Chris James. Hachette Australia. $39.99.
This book - co-written by Man vs. Wild presenter and World Scouting chief ambassador Bear Grylls - should appeal to a few different groups. Current Scouts, the nostalgic who want to see what's different and the same in Scouting, or people wanting to learn some facts (about birds, about mountaineers) and skills - such as how to tie knots, stay fit and healthy, give first-aid, survive in the wilderness, and leadership - might like to check it out.
Grantlee Kieza. HarperCollins. $45.
Matthew Flinders circumnavigated and mapped the famed Great Southern Land, and his naming of the vast continent would become its modern title: Australia. This is a story of a great love for the sea, for connection and of friendship - accompanied by his Aboriginal interpreter and guide, Kuringgai man Bungaree, and his cat, Trim. Flinders' meticulous charts gave us the first complete maps of Australia. But rushing home to England to his adored wife, Ann, Flinders was trapped and incarcerated off the coast of Africa as a prisoner of war, ultimately denied celebration of his great achievement.
Theresa May. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
Former British prime minister Theresa May exposes the abuse of power by public institutions and politicians in a series of first-hand accounts from her time in office. From the Hillsborough and Grenfell tragedies to the Daniel Morgan case and parliamentary scandals, the powerful repeatedly chose to use their power not in the interests of the powerless but to serve themselves or to protect the organisation to which they belonged. Drawing on examples from domestic and international affairs she was personally involved in, the former prime minister argues for a radical rethink in how we approach our politics and public life.
Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, Gavin Edwards. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
Not so long ago, Marvel Entertainment was a struggling toymaker. Today, Marvel Studios is a dominant player both in Hollywood and in global pop culture. This book draws on dozens of interviews with actors, producers, directors, and writers to chronicle the history of Marvel Studios and its sole, ongoing production, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As they delve into the studio's key moments - including the contentious hiring of Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man to the negotiations over Disney's acquisition of Marvel - the authors demonstrate that the genius of Marvel was its resurrection and modification of Hollywood's old studio system.
