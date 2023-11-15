In the conclusion to the Branded Season duology, Nara and her twin sister, Osha, have arrived in the Shadow City of Reis. There, rumours abound of a Pure healer with the ability to cure the Branded. All eyes are on Osha and Nara must protect her sister; their powers are growing stronger, and it's vital they learn to wield them. Before long Nara is caught between her first love and the one who's stolen her heart but betrayed her trust. She is left uncertain who she truly is and what she can believe. Dark forces are taking control across the continent, and the Branded must rise to survive.