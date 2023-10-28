Buyer beware: when pushy hawkers won't take no for an answer

Around the world, dealing with various forms of touts can be a frustrating affair. It could be a taxi driver following you down the road in Bali; a vendor trying to push his kitsch Egyptian souvenirs as you run the gauntlet into the Valley of the Kings; or even staff outside restaurants in the touristy parts of Europe blocking your way and pushing menus in your face. It just ends up making you feel uncomfortable (at best) or, in some cases, downright unsafe.