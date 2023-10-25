Have you seen Matilda? Police are worried about her

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenage girl.
They said Matilda Wilde, 14, had not been seen or heard from since about 12.50pm on Sunday, October 15. She was last seen at the Tuggeranong bus interchange.
She is described as of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm to 175cm (5'4" to 5'8") tall, with a slim build, fair complexion, black hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing grey Everlast tracksuit pants and a red top.
"Police hold concerns for Matilda's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her," they said in a statement.
They asked anyone who had seen her, or who may have any information about where she is, to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7566007.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.