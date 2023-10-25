Good things take time.
But for some lucky Canberrans the highly anticipated opening came a little early.
UNIQLO held a VIP event at its new Canberra Centre store on Wednesday evening, giving a preview to select members of the public. As well as members of the media, the Japanese brand invited community group members, government department representatives and emergency services to take a first look at the store.
In what was described to be "a little bit different" for the brand, the night was a chance for UNIQLO to give back to a city that is a "hub for community support".
For years there have been hopes and rumours the Japanese clothing retailer would bring its range of "lifewear" to the capital, and when it announced its upcoming arrival earlier this year, excitement rippled through Canberrans.
"After receiving many requests and encouragement from the community, we are so pleased to be able to finally open a store here in Canberra," Mr Adachi said.
"We know that good things take time, and we always try to find the best location to deliver lifewear to our customers.
"Being located in a central area and within a well-known destination for fashion and lifestyle is important to us, so we are looking forward to growing a strong partnership with the Canberra Centre."
The new store, which spans more than 1210sqm and offers the full range of apparel for men, women, kids and babies, features the latest spring/summer range, including the UT graphic T-shirt range, as well as 12 fitting rooms and six self-check-out machines.
"As it gets warmer, we're seeing a lot of people refreshing key work items such as slim-fit chino pants, pleated wide pants, super non-iron shirts, rayon blouses and of course, our UNIQLO U AIRism oversized T-shirts, sport utility wear and linen range," Mr Adachi said.
"Our philosophy also incorporates fit and functionality to bring joy into our customers' everyday lives for the current season, and many seasons to come. So having a physical store where customers can try on and experience the quality and the detail of our clothes is very important to us."
Come opening day, Canberra can expect a little bit of Tokyo to pop up in the middle of the CBD, with a traditional taiko drumming performance.
There will also be gift bags to the first 1000 customers who spend $100 or more in-store, as well as other in-store exclusive offers.
With such high anticipation, and UNIQLO fans already in every corner of the city, there is expected to be a large turnout for the event.
The first rumours of the store rippled through the capital in 2015, when the Canberra Centre closed a large portion of the centre for refurbishment.
But that's all it was - rumours. Until earlier this year when it was confirmed UNIQLO would take over space once held by Target, Cotton and Supre - one of the largest stores the brand has in Australia.
