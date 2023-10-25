Prisoner breached family violence order while locked up: police

A man breached a family violence order 10 times while locked up in Canberra's prison, police say.
It's the fifth time this year that an Alexander Maconochie Centre detainee has been charged with such an offence.
Police said a 27-year-old man was remanded in the prison on February in relation to serious family and sexual violence offences. A Family Violence Order was also taken out against him in March. As part of that order, he was not to contact the protected person.
Police say he called her numerous times from prison between August 22 and 30, in contravention of the order.
"The ACT Policing Family Violence Unit, working with the ACT Police Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Team and ACT Corrective Services, has charged the man with 10 counts of contravening a family violence order," police said in a statement.
"He is the fifth AMC detainee charged with family violence offences allegedly committed while on remand this year, following earlier incidents in June and July."
READ MORE:
They said they understood the "significant coercion and control exerted in relationships where family violence exists, and encourage anyone impacted by family violence to contact police and seek support".
"If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station. You can also make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously."
The following support services are also available:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.