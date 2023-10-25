The Canberra Cavalry have locked in two Japanese imports after striking a deal to continue their partnership with the Yokohama Baystars.
Pitcher Souma Tokuyama is set to join the Cavalry for the first six rounds of the season before departing in late December, while utility infielder Junpei Azuma will join Canberra until round nine.
Baystars insiders believe a season playing with the Cavalry in the Australian Baseball League will allow 24-year-old Tokuyama to reach his potential on the Nippon Professional Baseball scene in Japan.
Tokuyama and 22-year-old prospect Azuma are yet to experience the bright lights of the NPB but both clubs hope a stint in Canberra can light their path.
"The Baystars have been an important partner for the Cavalry over the past five years. We're really excited to keep that partnership this year and we're even more excited to build on it moving forward," Adrian Dart said on behalf of Canberra's ownership group.
"We know what we can expect from the players that join us this season and we know we're getting some real quality to add to the line-up."
The Cavalry have also formed a new alliance with South Korea's Tigers with five of their players bound for Canberra, though two will only be for half of the campaign.
Cavalry officials say the Baystars play a fundamental role in the club's future, with Canberra set to host Japan Night at the Narrabundah Ballpark on December 15.
The club will welcome Baystars staff as well as guests from the Japanese Embassy to celebrate the ongoing partnership which is set to stretch into its fifth year.
The Cavalry open their ABL season against the Sydney Blue Sox at Blacktown International Sportspark on November 17, before returning home against the Melbourne Aces on November 23.
