The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Cavalry land Japanese imports in a deal with Yokohama Baystars

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
October 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cavalry's deal with Yokohama continues. Picture Cavalry Media
The Cavalry's deal with Yokohama continues. Picture Cavalry Media

The Canberra Cavalry have locked in two Japanese imports after striking a deal to continue their partnership with the Yokohama Baystars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.