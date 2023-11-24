Learn about manipulation and epigenetics

Why do we have different accents and where do they come from? Why do you say "tomayto" and I say "tomahto"? And is one way of speaking better than another? Linguist Drummond explores the enormous diversity of our spoken language to reveal how we perceive (and judge) other people and how we would like ourselves to be perceived. He investigates how and why we automatically associate different accents with particular social characteristics and how we, consciously or subconsciously, change the way we speak in order to create different versions of ourselves to fit different environments.