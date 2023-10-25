The Canberra Liberals will need to find a new division director to lead its election campaign next year.
Kieran Douglas will resign from the post by the end of the year, after first overseeing the party's preselection process and handing over to his replacement.
The announcement of Mr Douglas' departure was made to party members on Wednesday.
"Division director is a difficult and often thankless role and Kieran threw himself into the job with gusto over the 2 years he has been with us. On behalf of the Canberra Liberals, we wish him all the best for his future endeavours," Canberra Liberals party president John Cziesla wrote in an email to members.
Mr Cziesla cited personal reasons for Mr Douglas' departure later in the year, and thanked him for his hard work over the past two years.
Mr Douglas replaced Josh Manuatu, who was party director during the 2020 territory election and returned in 2021 after Ian Hagan briefly served in the role.
Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said Mr Douglas had been a pleasure to work with and been a great support.
"It will be a loss for the Canberra Liberals but I understand he has resigned due to personal and family reasons. I wish him all the best and thank him for his service to the Canberra Liberals," Ms Lee said.
Mr Douglas' departure follows Nicole Lawder, the Canberra Liberals member for Brindabella, last week announcing she would retire from politics at the 2024 election.
