The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rachel Stephen-Smith says the government is working to give health staff a generous wage increase

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Health Minister has said the government was working to give health staff a generous wage increase and they would also be paid a cost-of-living payment of $1250.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.