The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Opposition questions CFMEU's Zach Smith's suitability on construction forum

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
October 25 2023 - 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFMEU secretary Zach Smith exits the ACT Integrity Commission Hearing. Picture by Keegan Carroll
CFMEU secretary Zach Smith exits the ACT Integrity Commission Hearing. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The federal opposition has questioned whether national and ACT union leader Zach Smith is suitable to be on an Albanese government construction industry forum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.