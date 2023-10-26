Times Past: October 27, 1962

The national capital should have a place to feature great contemporary Australian art, he said. It could not rival the older world museums where great art and sculpture from the past were common place. Australia had a great richness in its Aboriginal art, which was fast dying out, but it had no adequate display of it. He had noted features of overseas cultural centres that could be incorporated in the proposed national centre on Capital Hill to make it one of the best in the world. Mr Overall returned to Canberra after a three-month tour of overseas national capitals, including Washington, London, Paris and Athens.