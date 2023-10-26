Times Past: October 27, 1962

Visitors to Canberra today are spoilt for choice and it would take days to take in all of the museums, art galleries and memorial sites on offer. This wasn't always the case and on this day in 1962, The Canberra Times reported Canberra was lacking a cultural centre. The National Capital Development Commission was set on changing that.
Canberra was the only capital city in the world without a museum, art gallery or cultural centre, the National Capital Development Commissioner, Mr J Overall, said.
The national capital should have a place to feature great contemporary Australian art, he said. It could not rival the older world museums where great art and sculpture from the past were common place. Australia had a great richness in its Aboriginal art, which was fast dying out, but it had no adequate display of it. He had noted features of overseas cultural centres that could be incorporated in the proposed national centre on Capital Hill to make it one of the best in the world. Mr Overall returned to Canberra after a three-month tour of overseas national capitals, including Washington, London, Paris and Athens.
He said the trip had been most valuable because it allowed him to meet planning authorities and to compare their work with the problems facing the commission.
Canberra had one great advantage on most capitals - room and time to avoid the mistakes of the past. Some people had criticised Canberra as not being a typical Australian city.
"The commission can take the opportunity to encourage the Australian character of the city and eventually it will reflect the nation as much as any other capital is typical of its country," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.