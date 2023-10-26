The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 27, 1962

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 27 2023 - 12:00am
Visitors to Canberra today are spoilt for choice and it would take days to take in all of the museums, art galleries and memorial sites on offer. This wasn't always the case and on this day in 1962, The Canberra Times reported Canberra was lacking a cultural centre. The National Capital Development Commission was set on changing that.

