A fire that broke out at a dry cleaners in Canberra's south has destroyed the store and damaged neighbouring buildings.
Emergency services were called to Panafic Dry Cleaners on Kingston's Giles Street about 10.15pm on Wednesday.
There was a lot of smoke pouring out the building and the street was closed as ACT Fire and Rescue, ACT Ambulance and ACT Policing attended the scene.
Crews worked all night to extinguish the flames, with some only leaving early in the morning.
"There was quite a few [crews] and a rolling shift to change overnight," an Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said.
A team of Fire and Rescue personnel remained in Kingston on Thursday morning to investigate the incident.
No evacuation was required and no injuries have been reported but the shop has sustained significant visible damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.