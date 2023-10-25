The Canberra Times
Traffic resumes at Tuggeranong Parkway after car accident

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:35am, first published 8:25am
Traffic is flowing normally at Tuggeranong Parkway after police cleared a car that was blocking northbound motorists.

