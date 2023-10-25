Traffic is flowing normally at Tuggeranong Parkway after police cleared a car that was blocking northbound motorists.
A two-vehicle crash on Tuggeranong Parkway had led to very slow moving traffic for those heading into the city about 8am.
There were northbound delays between Cotter Road and Hindmarsh Drive.
The crash happened near the Cotter Road exit. Motorists were advised to turn off earlier towards the Woden, Hindmarsh Drive exit to avoid delays.
One of the vehicles was off the road but the other was "jammed up" against the wall at 8.20am and was difficult to move.
The right lane heading north was blocked due to the stuck car, but the left lane was being used.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.