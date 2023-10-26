Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got Jarrod Croker's admission which had to wait until retirement, and the door opening for World Cup games in Canberra.
Jarrod Croker "couldn't say it until I retired because I probably would have got in trouble".
Now the Canberra Raiders great can finally lift the lid on "the biggest thrill of my life" - living a double life as a trackwork rider in harness racing while chasing an NRL premiership with the Green Machine.
"It was maybe four or five years ago. It would have been just before COVID, then we stopped. Then I turned 30 and I kept getting f---ing injured so I never went back and done anything," Croker said on the Hello Sport podcast.
"It's honestly the biggest thrill of my life mate, you're just hanging on for dear life, and I think I was on a slow one too.
MORE SPORT:
"I'd just go down to the stables with 'Hewy' [Brad Hewitt] and jump on one and follow him around. You do a heap of warm-up laps and then you do trackwork ... I'd start going behind him and it's the biggest thrill ever, the biggest forearm pump. It just kills."
Croker could eventually do it again. He has a little bit more time on his hands these days, because after rugby league's wedding season ends, he won't have to be at pre-season training.
But you get the sense he's more than happy to watch some of the 13 horses he owns charging towards Group One wins - the latest coming via the Nick Cotric-named Send It.
"My best mate in Goulburn trains and drives them. We played a little bit of footy together as kids and he's always done it, his family always does it," Croker said.
"A few of us are just best mates. We bought one together and it come over here and won six in a row at Canberra, beat up on no-ones and I thought it was the best thing ever, I thought I was John Singleton.
"From then, we just keep buying them. Since then, I've got my dad involved, my father-in-law, my mates have involved their father-in-laws. We've got a syndicate, Sammy Williams is in it as well, there's 10 of us in that, it probably has five horses going. A few of the footy boys and 'Sticky' [Ricky Stuart] have bought in and they don't seem to have any luck.
"Every time I get Elliott Whitehead in, he's the biggest whinger in the world, every time I get him involved in a horse, something goes wrong with it, so he's barred, because all he does is whinge about it."
An expanded Rugby World Cup "could improve the likelihood of ACT involvement" but Canberra's political power brokers say their focus is still on securing the Brumbies' future.
Canberra Stadium is out of contention for any Wallabies games during the 2027 World Cup and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is refusing to budge on a financial commitment to Rugby Australia for a four-game package.
There are fears Canberra could be priced out of the market, but the expansion of the tournament from 20 to 24 teams may open the door for games to be played in the ACT - if the price is right.
"The announcement has only just been made. We have not heard from Rugby Australia but extra games could improve the likelihood of ACT involvement," an ACT government spokesperson said.
"The more pressing issue at the moment remains the Brumbies' future."
Barr declared "I couldn't look rugby supporters in the eye and say 'I let the Brumbies fail, but by the way, we've got North Korea versus Russia in the Rugby World Cup'" during a heated question time debate last month.
He will stand firm on his decision to avoid throwing cash at games between minnow nations while the Brumbies are struggling financially.
A pathway to the Olympic Games has been revived in the capital with a new program to breathe life into the University of Canberra women's sevens team once more.
The university sevens series is no more but UC hope to reap the rewards of an academy program when they head north to join the Caslick Cup - the Queensland Premier Rugby sevens series - over the next three weeks, starting on the Gold Coast this weekend.
"[The academy] really exposed us to new skills and developing those skills and everything. My speed has gone through the roof compared to what it was when I came in," UC playmaker Bonnie Brewer said.
"It has just exposed us to that professional athlete environment. Hopefully it can continue and we can work our way up the ladder.
"I'm hoping we gel really well together. Because of the Super W women's and UC sevens academy now, we really have a good strong group of girls and it's a little bit like a family."
Speaking of sevens, John I Dent Cup clubs and a Monaro invitational team will vie for silverware in Googong on November 4 when the Capital Sevens tournament makes its return.
The ACT Brumbies will pay tribute to a club legend at Canberra Stadium next Thursday with a memorial service for long-time servant Garry Quinlivan.
The service will commence at 11am on the field, with the majority of attendees being seated in the inner bowl. Brumbies officials have taken on the bulk of the planning to ease the load on Quinlivan's family, and the club has had discussions about live streaming the service for those unable to attend in person.
It goes some way to explaining just how much Quinlivan means to the Brumbies.
The Canberra Raiders are staying connected to their roots as the club prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of their last premiership win, and they have again opened the door for fans to buy their way onto their jersey.
The Raiders' 2024 jerseys will retain the same design, with the only change being the revamped club logo which sparked division among fans when it was unveiled earlier this year.
The blue collar design mirrors the jersey worn by the Raiders on their way to a 1994 grand final win over Canterbury - and the club is offering businesses the chance to buy their way onto the sleeves.
The Raiders are advertising sleeve sponsorship on the club website, seeking a minimum two-year commitment worth at least $350,000 per annum. Club officials say the deal boasts an exposure value of $15 million per annum.
Canberra went hunting for sleeve sponsors via social media last year, but the men's team played in jerseys without a sleeve sponsor throughout the 2023 season.
UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski finds ways to get people talking. We've wondered how he escaped Brian Ortega's triangle choke. We've been stunned at his ability to make a great look second rate. We marvelled at the call to take a lightweight title fight on 12 days' notice.
But the moment he fought back tears and opened up on his struggles during an emotional press conference following his loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev last weekend trumps them all.
"I was struggling a little bit not fighting, doing my head in," Volkanovski said. "I don't know how, everything's fine, I've got a beautiful family, but I think you just need to keep busy. That's why I ask the UFC to keep me busy. I need to be in camp otherwise I'm going to do my head in."
The Australian, who is targeting another fight in January, has since revealed his telling admission was driven by the pressure he put on himself after realising his "days are numbered" in the fight game.
"One thing that I do want to say, even though I'm fine, I'm sort of glad you guys got to see that raw emotion, and we do touch on the mental side of things when it comes to everyone, not just fighters and athletes, anyone in general," Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel.
"I think that it's good for awareness. I think these are conversations people should be having.
"Sometimes you put a lot of pressure on yourself because I know I need to make the most of me in my prime because my days are numbered.
"Me and my wife, we're great. We have a beautiful family, and we're good. I want everyone to know that. I don't want everyone thinking that it's not like that.
"It's just me trying to deal with being a high-performance athlete and me not being able to fulfil that side of things, especially the last three months."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.