"From then, we just keep buying them. Since then, I've got my dad involved, my father-in-law, my mates have involved their father-in-laws. We've got a syndicate, Sammy Williams is in it as well, there's 10 of us in that, it probably has five horses going. A few of the footy boys and 'Sticky' [Ricky Stuart] have bought in and they don't seem to have any luck.

