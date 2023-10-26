The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

Locker Room: Canberra Raiders great Jarrod Croker's double life in harness racing

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got Jarrod Croker's admission which had to wait until retirement, and the door opening for World Cup games in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.