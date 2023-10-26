The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Crime

Modern currency exchange shopfronts were just a slick front for a huge money-laundering operation

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw fronted a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra, some of his most senior officers were planning a series of carefully coordinated raids to dismantle what they say is one of the country's biggest money-laundering operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.