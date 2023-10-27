"John's editorial summary on Albanese is spot on," writes Jennifer. "While Albanese is not a showman, nor a salesman, or even a good speaker, he and his government have done a lot of good in international affairs, all of which impacts on our domestic security and economics. These impacts need to be recognised. Additionally, the government mustn't forget to focus (both practically and vocally) on the different groups of people suffering here. Others besides Clare O'Neil must highlight Dutton's border/immigration failures. They need to stop allowing him to set the narrative, by just reacting to him and other detractors. Albanese's team needs to lead the nation, so it's not left up to him to be the spokesperson, as this is not his forte. They need to be more vocal in his absence as well as when he's here, showing they're in charge of all domestic affairs."