TRAINER Grahame Begg has lavished enormous praise on lightly-raced sprinter Magic Time before Saturday's $2 million The Invitation (1400 metres) at Randwick, describing her as potentially one of the best mares he's been involved with.
Begg strapped champion filly Emancipation for his dad Neville in the mid-1980s but the astute conditioner has trained a string of group winners himself, so the accolade can't be taken lightly.
"There's not many mares win three stakes races in their first six starts," Begg told ACM Racing.
"Magic Time has done a great job from her limited amount of runs. She's a very classy mare and we haven't got to the bottom of her.
"I've got a very big opinion of Magic Time. We've kept on lifting the bar with her and she hasn't blinked an eye. Saturday's field in The Invitation is very good.
"They don't give $2 million races away. The Invitation doesn't carry black type status but it's worth $2 million.
"It's pretty obvious owners and trainers are wanting to run in the big prizemoney races and Sydney is offering them.
"I'm confident Magic Time is up to the challenge. The Invitation is the race that she's been set for and we couldn't get her any fitter for the 1400m contest."
Magic Time has been stabled at John Thompson's Randwick yard since her win in Group 3 The Nivison at her last start at Rosehill on October 7.
"It was best we kept Magic Time in Sydney, instead of floating her back to our Cranbourne stables after her win in the Nivison," Begg said.
"Jack Lake has been looking after her while she's been stabled at Randwick.
"I've been up a few times since her Nivison victory to see how she's been going and was there on Tuesday morning for her last bit of track work and I was impressed with what I've seen.
"It was the natural progression for us to go to The Invitation after she won the Nivison."
Tyler Schiller will have his first ride on Magic Time in The Invitation after top jockey Nash Rawiller, who rode the mare to her Nivison victory, was suspended.
"Tyler is riding in great form," Begg said.
"He's one of the leading jockeys in Sydney and we're glad to have him on board in The Invitation.
"We chased Tyler up for the ride once we knew Nash was suspended."
Magic Time is the $3.60 second favourite for the set-weights-and-penalties race for fillies and mares.
The Chris Waller-trained Esponia is favourite at odds of $3.40. Saturday's other feature at Randwick is the $2 million Spring Champion Stakes.
Tom Kitten from the powerful James Cummings stable is the $2.30 favourite for the 2000m race.
