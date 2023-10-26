CHAMPION trainer Gai Waterhouse has high hopes Alligator Blood will add another chapter to her amazing training career in the $5 million Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Waterhouse is chasing her first victory in the Cox Plate, a race her famous dad Tommy Smith amazingly won on seven occasions.
A win by Alligator Blood would see Waterhouse join only a handful of trainers to train the big four - Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup, Golden Slipper and Cox Plate winners.
Her father is one to have achieved that remarkable feat.
"It would mean a lot if Alligator Blood could win the Cox Plate," Waterhouse told ACM Racing.
"It's one of the iconic races on the Australian racing calendar. It would be very rewarding and I would be very proud to say I had trained a Cox Plate winner.
"I think Alligator Blood can do it. He's racing in career-best form with wins in the Underwood and Caulfield Stakes at his last two starts.
"He's won six Group 1 races for us which is a great record. He is one of the toughest horses that I've been fortunate enough to have trained.
"He's got a fierce will to win - that's what makes Alligator Blood so special."
The legendary trainer, who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott, said top Sydney jockey Tim Clark - who has ridden Alligator Blood to four of those six Group 1 victories - doesn't need any instructions before Saturday's 2040-metre race.
"Tim has a wonderful understanding of Alligator Blood," she said.
"We'll just push forward from barrier five. He should be in a handy position going into the first corner.
"There had been some doubters saying Alligator Blood would struggle to run out a strong 2040m, but I think he silenced some of those with his two-length win in the Caulfield Stakes at his last start.
"I've never had any doubts that he would run out the distance.
"This year's Cox Plate is one of the races we've had programmed for Alligator Blood for the last 12 months."
Alligator Blood, who has won 15 of his 33 starts and collected more than $7.4 million in stake-money for his connections, is a $5.50 hope in the early betting markets for the Cox Plate.
Imported-galloper Romantic Warrior is the $3.70 favourite to win the Cox Plate.
Lightly raced mare Imperatriz is the hot favourite to win the $2 million Manikato Stakes.
Bookmakers rate her a $1.40 chance on the back of wins at the Valley in the McEwen Stakes and Moir Stakes from her last two starts.
Top New Zealand jockey Opie Bosson has the ride on the five-year-old in Saturday's 1200m race which has attracted only seven runners.
