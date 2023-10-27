The Canberra Times
Randwick analysis, tips: Tom Kitten if the favourite for the Spring Champion Stakes

By Brad Gray
October 27 2023 - 11:00am
Sequestered. Picture Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12:30PM MIDWAY HANDICAP (1100 METRES)

2. Chief Conductor is a slippery customer when he is on song. The lightly-raced five-year-old resumed at Warwick Farm and stuck on well at the finish despite being dictated to by the horse on his inside. The quinella cleared out from the rest of the field but had the drop on the leaders and finished too well. There was over a length back to fourth. Anna Roper rode there and she keeps the ride on Saturday, with her 3kg claim offsetting Chief Conductor's 59kg. The regally bred speedster, by I Am Invincible out of Snitzerland, should be able to clear 8. Annulus to find the fence and the front. That's the position he loves. He put four lengths on Selous in one of his wins last campaign. Entitled to be a well found favourite given the set up.

