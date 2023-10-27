1. Atmosphere must be taken on trust. His first up run was a shocker. Too bad to be true. Perhaps the tempo of the race brought him undone fresh. His record tells you that he improves with a run under his belt. Whatever reason for his failure, James Cummings freshened up the four-year-old with six weeks between runs. He wasn't asked to do much in a trial since then, coasting to the line at Hawkesbury. Would be more bullish if we had a soft track on Saturday, but that's not going to eventuate. However, look at the depth of his form lines last campaign. Placings alongside the likes of Hawaii Five Oh, Razeta and Kovalica. You just have to roll the dice that he can bounce back from his poor first up showing but there looks to be enough in the early price to take that leap of faith.