The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Warburton family brings Halloween joy to Wanniassa

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In landlocked Wanniassa, a ghostly pirate ship has materialised on the front lawn of the Warburtons - just in time for Halloween.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.