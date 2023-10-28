The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Who invented nitroglycerine?

By Rod Taylor
October 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Monday April 16, 1866, in San Francisco, an explosion in the Wells Fargo storeroom demolished everything in the immediate vicinity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.