The Australian government is investing $650 million in the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS) to support research infrastructure and encourage collaboration between researchers.
This will support more than 50,000 researchers across 25 lead agencies. The Australian National University will be one of the 25 lead research agencies that will receive funding support.
Specifically $23 million will go towards upgrading and maintaining facilities at the ANU Fabrication Facility. The upgrades will support cutting-edge research projects in areas such as quantum technology, manufacturing sensors for driverless cars, and pain-free diabetes treatments.
Researchers at the ANU will have improved access to world-class research facilities and equipment through NCRIS, enabling them to pursue ambitious projects and ideas that advance scientific knowledge and innovation.
Industry Minister Ed Husic announced the funding, and said the goal of the funding was for Australian research discoveries in the lab to go into manufacturing new products, linking research to industry and jobs.
"This $650 million investment is an investment in Australian know how, and translating it into Australian jobs is really critical," Mr Husic said.
"It's about getting people to work together a network of research infrastructure that can be used to add to our full strength, have our people working as one, as I said, making new discoveries breaking new ground that will lead to making new projects or products."
