A kitten was allegedly thrown from a moving car on Wednesday afternoon on Parkes Way, just west of Clunies Ross Street.
The kitten sustained minor injuries to its head and was rescued by a motorist.
Between 11.55am-12.05pm yesterday, the kitten was thrown from what is believed to be either a grey stationwagon or SUV.
Police are seeking witnesses to the alleged animal cruelty incident and are seeking to speak to any witnesses who has dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
