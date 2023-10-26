The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police are seeking witnesses after a kitten was thrown from a moving car

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A kitten was allegedly thrown from a moving car on Wednesday afternoon on Parkes Way, just west of Clunies Ross Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.