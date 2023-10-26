Ainslie ring-in Cleo Buttifant doesn't take credit for the Tricolours' AFL Canberra premiership, but they may certainly take credit for her rise in a few months.
The Wagga Wagga product is eyeing the AFLW after an impressive showing at the combine last week, and must now play the waiting game until the draft on December 18 in Melbourne.
"I would never have thought that last year I'd have a chance at the AFLW, but now I'm excited for where I could go," Buttifant told The Canberra Times.
"Honestly I'd be happy anywhere, but the Giants have been good to me and I'm also a Carlton fan.
"Now it's just about waiting for the draft and then see if something good happens."
Buttifant is very new to Australian rules, after growing up playing touch footy, and representing Australia.
But since picking up the Sherrin at her local club Turvey Park two years ago, she's proven to be a natural at the halfback position with her speed, strength and a big leap.
This past 12 months Buttifant knuckled down on the sport, began "playing properly", and as a result very quickly caught the attention of AFLW teams.
The 18-year-old said she was "shocked" to get an invite to the combine testing day in Sydney, but once there, she felt she belonged.
"A few teams have been happy with my combine results," Buttifant said.
"My manager said I didn't do myself any harm. He said before the combine that if I do well, my rank will go up ... and after I think he was pretty happy."
Among the 85 players at the combine, Buttifant featured in the top 10 for the standing vertical jump and excelled in the running vertical jump, too.
"I'm good at taking the game on, tucking the ball under my arm and just running and kicking it," she said.
On her way to the combine Buttifant played a handful of games for Ainslie this season as she made a name for herself also playing for the GWS Giants Academy.
She also earned representative honours this year with the under-18 Allies in the AFL National Championships.
Joining Ainslie came upon the suggestion of her manager, who told her the Tricolours were a strong club where she could gain more experience.
"It was good at Ainslie. Their structure was different to the Giants Academy, but I did enjoy it," she said.
Buttifant was proud of Ainslie's premiership triumph which set the record for the biggest grand final win in competition history, but didn't feel a medal for her small contribution in the season was necessary.
"I didn't take any credit for that," she joked. "But it was good to see and I messaged the coach Britt Tully to congratulate her."
If Buttifant can come so far in one year, it's no wonder AFLW teams are enthusiastic about her potential with more training and experience.
