What will destroying Hamas cost Israel and Gaza?

By The Canberra Times
October 27 2023 - 5:30am
Attempts by conservative politicians and right wing commentators to paint those who express concern over civilian casualties in Gaza as apologists for Hamas are a new low water mark in public discourse.

