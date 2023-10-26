Attempts by conservative politicians and right wing commentators to paint those who express concern over civilian casualties in Gaza as apologists for Hamas are a new low water mark in public discourse.
Peter Dutton's suggestions the Prime Minister has not come out strongly enough in favour of Israel, and that those supporting a "pause" in hostilities in order to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza's thirsty, battered and bruised, and starving millions are Hamas sympathisers, don't add up.
They are only slightly less absurd than his claim Mr Albanese should drop everything and fly to Tel Aviv to meet Prime Minister Netanyahu. To do so uninvited would be a diplomatic blunder.
Prime Minister Netanyahu, who says Hamas is "doomed" has more important things to do than to meet with a leader from the other side of the world whose country is very much on the periphery of this conflict.
After being asked if he had spoken with Mr Netanyahu Mr Albanese said he was still waiting for a call back.
The Prime Minister has repeatedly said the attacks were barbaric and indefensible. He has also, most recently at a joint press conference with President Biden, supported Israel's right to defend itself.
"The terrorist actions of Hamas ... must be universally condemned," their joint statement said. "Our countries will support Israel as it defends itself and its people against such atrocities."
That's hardly going soft on Hamas. But nor is calling on both Israel and Hamas "to act consistent with the principles of international law and to protect civilians as an utmost priority".
That means not inflicting "collective punishment" on the residents of Gaza by bombing residential areas and allowing humanitarian aid to cross the border from Egypt. It also means Hamas should immediately release the hostages it should not have taken in the first place.
These comments are particularly timely given tens of thousands of Israeli troops are now in position for a ground invasion that may only be hours away.
Calls for that invasion to be deferred or even cancelled are growing with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has come out in strong support of Israel, saying it would be a mistake.
Regardless of whether or not the attack is necessary, and the Israelis say they won't stop until Hamas has been destroyed, it is going to be a catastrophe.
While it is true thousands, and possibly tens of thousands, of IDF troops and Hamas terrorists may die or be wounded in a protracted conflict, they would be legitimate casualties of war.
That is not true of the many, many more non-combatants in Gaza who are almost certain to be killed or left seriously injured with no access to food, water or medical services once the attack begins.
Just how many Palestinians is Israel willing to kill in order to achieve its military objectives? At what point does the price become too high?
While Prime Minister Netanyahu has little or no empathy for people whose parents voted Hamas into power almost two decades ago and who, he said, routinely celebrate attacks on Israel, he can't ignore the court of public opinion.
The tsunami of support for Israel in the wake of the attacks on October 7 is already beginning to ebb.
If the bombardment and ground war result in avoidable civilian deaths on a scale comparable with World War II Warsaw or Berlin Israel risks finding itself an outlier.
Regardless of the provocation it is possible to go too far.
