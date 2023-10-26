The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

ACT's literacy and numeracy inquiry should look at the evidence

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
October 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraser Primary School had higher than average NAPLAN scores last year. Year 6 students Thomas Rek, Elliana McNabb and Ashli Watson. Picture by Karleen Minney
Fraser Primary School had higher than average NAPLAN scores last year. Year 6 students Thomas Rek, Elliana McNabb and Ashli Watson. Picture by Karleen Minney

An independent inquiry into ACT's achievement in literacy and numeracy is extremely welcome news.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.