An independent inquiry into ACT's achievement in literacy and numeracy is extremely welcome news.
If the appropriate person is appointed to lead the inquiry and the right questions are asked, it will put our education system at the starting blocks to lift the achievement of our students.
Other Australian states have already begun the race and are well ahead in bringing evidence-based instruction to every classroom.
South Australia brought in a literacy guarantee in 2018 and has seen results in its year 1 phonics check improve. New South Wales also introduced mandatory phonics check and made changes to its literacy curriculum.
This year Tasmania's literacy advisory panel recommended 23 ways to lift literacy with the aim of achieving 100 per cent functional literacy. Just this week, the Queensland government adopted a reading commitment backed by a $35 million investment.
The thing that unites all of these strategies is backing in what decades of cognitive science shows us about how children learn to read.
Reading is not something that all students will naturally pick up, like walking or talking. It needs to be taught to them explicitly.
It's easy to think that an affluent jurisdiction like ours doesn't need to make major changes. But if you scratch the surface of some of our results, they are not worthy of a gold star.
About one in three Canberra students were not meeting the national proficient standards in NAPLAN across literacy and numeracy domains.
That's one-in-three who are on a trajectory for poorer health, employment, financial and general wellbeing outcomes.
The future of education strategy has equity as one of it's core aims, and yet the achievement gap between students who have university-educated parents and those whose parent did not go to higher education got substantially wider this year.
It's important that this inquiry looks at what the scientific evidence shows us about what really works.
Historically, schools have not been very good at translating what research tells us about what works best into the classroom. The Australian Education Research Organisation was set up with the aim of getting better in this area.
This is not about teacher bashing. Many teachers have not been exposed to the science of learning. There are ways to improve learning outcomes while also reducing teacher workloads and creating safer classrooms.
The ACT is in the fortunate position where we can learn from other jurisdictions around Australia and places such as England for a model on how we can make improvements.
At the end of this inquiry we should have a solid list of actions, backed by a financial investment, to support our great schools to become even better.
