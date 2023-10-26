A new report published by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet signals the government is open to broadening the use of artificial intelligence across the APS, so long as it is done with care.
The report recognises that opting out of the rapidly transforming technology will not be an option, "in a more connected world, where AI will be critical to address future challenges".
The long-term insights briefing is part of a new series of reports on policy challenges and how the APS can respond to them, which will be produced by the APS Reform Office.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said in a statement the new reports were a way of "tapping into the skills within the Australian Public Service to consider significant policy issues and their future impact on Australians".
It was developed with insights drawn from community engagement, input from AI and service delivery experts, and research and survey results..
This report will provide guidance for agencies considering the implementation of AI.
The Digital Transformation Agency and the Department of Industry, Science Energy and Resources are also working on identifying cases where AI can be used, and developing guardrails to facilitate it.
AI could be used for a range of APS work, including automating "backroom" administrative processes and improving efficiency and minimising errors in data management, the report noted.
But agencies will need to tread carefully as they consider ways to integrate the technology, with poorly integrated AI posing a threat to trust in the federal public service.
"If the community does not trust AI, and the APS still uses it within a service offering, the APS may itself be seen as untrustworthy," the report found.
"Implementing AI in public service delivery well, in ways that demonstrate and build trustworthiness, critically depends on establishing and acting with integrity."
In practice this means providing "enough of a relationship" with frontline staff to build trust. Determining what is enough will depend on "an agency's trust history, the community it serves, and the type of service it offers."
"A relationship with frontline staff is likely to be particularly important for people experiencing greater vulnerabilities and those with more complex needs," the report added.
Artificial intelligence must also improve performance as a baseline, and the APS should also support people to access AI technology, ensuring that its use in service delivery does not "entrench disadvantage".
"It will be important to invest in building the AI literacy and digital connectivity of the community, particularly cohorts experiencing vulnerability and those that support them, in order to bring everyone along on the AI adoption process," the framework states.
Senator Gallagher acknowledged "that AI technologies present a significant opportunity to improve public service delivery, but it is not without risk".
"This Long-Term Insights Briefing provides important insights for APS agencies considering how to adopt and implement aspects of AI, so they can better deliver for the Australian community," she said.
"I look forward to further Long-Term Insights Briefings in the years to come."
