The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

AI could improve APS services, but 'not without risk': Katy Gallagher

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 26 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new report published by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet signals the government is open to broadening the use of artificial intelligence across the APS, so long as it is done with care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.