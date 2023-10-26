Beachfront $12 million sale smashes South Coast record

It has been quiet on the South Coast property front lately, but a $12 million sale has propelled the coastal holiday spot back into headlines this week.
A grand, six-bedroom holiday home in Narrawallee, just north of Mollymook, sold for more than triple the previous suburb record.
The ideal weekender for big groups, each room in the two-level property features its own en suite, complete with a bathtub.
It is understood the new owners will use the property as a holiday home.
Canberra is set for a bumper auction weekend with 165 auctions scheduled across the city, more than double the numbers seen last week.
Last week's auctions returned a clearance rate of 54 per cent, the lowest of the capital cities, CoreLogic has reported.
Among the homes that failed to sell was a huge eight-bedroom home in Banks.
The listing was updated with a price guide of $1.7 million after bidding failed to meet the seller's reserve last Saturday.
The house was built in 2004 as a "forever home" by the owner-builder, who has since died, selling agent Peter Baum said.
"You just don't get the quality of building and inclusions this home has in the newer ones," he said.
In development news this week, buyers of a residential project in Campbell were delivered a harsh blow.
Developer Doma told buyers in its Foothills project they would need to pay more for their off-the-plan homes or could "discuss the option" of cancelling their contract.
But recently amended legislation means if the seller wants to cancel a contract but buyers do not agree, the developer would need to seek a Supreme Court order.
A spokesperson for Doma would not confirm whether the group would pursue a court order in the event it could not reach an agreement with a buyer.
Meanwhile, Doma is moving ahead with its Brickworks development in Yarralumla.
The group has submitted an estate development plan for the historic site, laying out the plans for 380 homes and a series of commercial and retail spaces.
Finally, an investment group is hoping to fetch more than $20 million for two retail properties in Manuka.
Manuka Court and M Centre in Griffith have been listed for sale, in an "extremely rare" opportunity.
Knight Frank Canberra joint managing director Nathan Dunn said he expected strong investor interest in the two properties.
"This is Canberra's Toorak or Double Bay, frequently the preferred retail precinct of visiting politicians," he said.
