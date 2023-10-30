This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Never say never, they say. But never again? That's a different story. At an age when that damn bucket list is filling up, it's well past time to toss a few things out - those things I've done and will never do again. Things that seemed like a good idea at the time but weren't.
Riding a horse on a beach in Mexico sounds appealing, right? Wind in the hair under a cobalt sky. Bragging rights at the barbecue. A heroic photo atop a magnificent steed for the wall of the pool room. Great in theory but the reality fell way short, thanks to that awful invention, the American saddle. What kind of sadist decided it was a good idea to position a roping horn to clobber the crown jewels whenever muscle memory tells you to rise to the trot? An hour of this ordeal had me vowing never again.
Likewise the camel ride across the dunes in the Rajasthan desert. It sounded so romantic until the guide, with a cruel glint in his eye, insisted on making the cranky beast trot. That's when I discovered the camel's gait is entirely unsuited to human geometry and the mahawi, or saddle, was in fact a torture implement. Thumping up and down in that saddle in the blazing heat left a butt rubbed red raw and nether region callouses that lingered for months.
A fascination for history convinced me venturing into the Cu Chi tunnels in Vietnam was a good idea. Wrong. Just a few metres into this damp and airless labyrinth, I realised two things with horror. One, I was about 20cm too tall and entirely inflexible. Two, I'm a claustrophobe. With excruciating embarrassment I pleaded tearfully with the person behind me to back up so I could escape. Above ground, I downed several 333 beers just to slow my heart rate.
Taking a simple drive through the Irish countryside? Wonderful until you arrive at a crossroads with a sign pointing to your destination in opposite directions. No worries, you think, spying someone in their quaint cottage garden. Just ask for directions. "About two miles back, you passed a left hand turn. You saw it? Don't take that one. Drive another mile, and there's a road to the right. Don't take that one..." That sign, which had you utterly confused now makes more sense than the friendly local. Sure, GPS and satnav have probably improved the chances of arriving at the place you intended but I'm not sure I'm willing to put it to the test.
Like a moth a flame, I was once drawn to the bright lights of Sydney's Vivid festival. And like a moth, I was burnt by the experience. Yes, the light show was spectacular. But the crowd wasn't. Elbowed and trodden on, trying to catch a glimpse of the Opera House through a forest of smartphones raised to capture it, I couldn't get out of there fast enough. I've since been content to watch the show on the TV.
Not all the never-agains involve exotic locations.
I won't sign up to a gym again. The exercise machines are fine. It's the posturing in front of mirrors by the self-obsessed boneheads I can't stand, along with the grunting, communal sweating and heavy breathing. At my advanced age, I don't need homo-eroticism shoved in my face. So I'll lift the odd weight at home, thank you very much.
Local business awards are out too. The ill-fitting suits and frocks. The headache inducing MC. The dreadful food and overrated local wine, with notes of raspberry, tennis shoe and armpit. The usual suspects taking to the stage to accept their gongs, dished out in perpetual rotation. It's Dimboola on steroids.
And I'll never again venture into the public toilet at Tarago, on the back road between Goulburn and Braidwood, a retching experience that will forever live in infamy.
A gang of colleagues chimed in with their never-agains.
"I'll never take up a new craft, order a tonne of stuff, only to realise I'm crap at it," chimed one,
Subscribing for grocery boxes, offered another. "I'm never organised enough to cancel and end up with food I'll never eat."
"Get on a press boat to cover the Sydney to Hobart," said another. "I was so seasick. Everyone kept telling me to look at the horizon but I couldn't see past my own vomit."
But the last word goes to Emma: "Je ne regrette rien." Oh, to be like Emma.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are there things you thought were a good idea that you wouldn't do again? What's the number-one item on your bucket list? Do you even have a bucket list? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- US Vice President Kamala Harris has praised gun control laws in Australia where citizens do not have a legal right to ownership. At a luncheon held for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Washington DC, Harris condemned the actions of a gunman who stormed a bowling alley in Maine, killing 18 people and injuring 13 more.
- Brumbies will be shot from the air in NSW for the first time in years after failed attempts to cull their growing population in Kosciuszko National Park. NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the change in approach was essential to protect the park's threatened native wildlife and ecosystems.
- A major global economic organisation has urged Australia to look for other ways to raise revenue rather than let a shrinking pool of workers shoulder a growing tax burden. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says broadening the goods and services tax - and potentially lifting the rate - would help rebalance the tax system so retirees take on more of a share alongside workers.
THEY SAID IT: "I'd rather regret the things I've done than regret the things I haven't done." - Lucille Ball
YOU SAID IT: We're a nation divided, wrote Garry. From well known Aussie colloquialisms to pineapple on pizza, we just can't seem to see eye to eye.
Ian writes: "When I was working on an engineering project in the 1970s, small plastic objects that were required to fill a tank whose purpose I don't recall, were technically referred to as a 'doofer' (singular) or 'doofers' (multiple). This is not to be confused with 'doofus', which is a person who doesn't know their arse from their elbow. I believe Worcestershire sauce is pronounced 'worster' sauce, which, by the way, is made from anchovies, making it a fish sauce. I agree with removing cooked pineapple from anything at all, as the taste is quite vomitorious."
"Oh there are guzunders and guzovers, of course, as well as gubbins," writes Susan, "those essential bits cluttering up the second drawer. My favourite saying is 'More front than Myer' which I guess comes from Melbourne."
Bob warns: "Garry, you are going to end up getting The Echidna cancelled! Don't you know that measuring in bees' dicks is sexist and poofteenths is homophobic? I think gnat's whiskers is safer, because, like cats, all gnats have them, male, female and transgnats . Also, its thingamybob and not thingamabob. Ditto thingamyjig and thingamajig. Anyway, don't you think focusing on Bobs and jigs is dooferist and wotsit-phobic? Ananotherthing, what wrong with 'full as a tick', other than being mildly arachnophobic and parasitist?"
"I am constantly annoyed by hearing February pronounced Febuary," writes Tina from Launceston." For the Confederation of Roberts, a Bob also used to be the common term for the piece of money known as a shilling."
Therese writes: "This column was pure gold, Garry. I really needed this. I miss my Grandpa saying 'Whacko' or 'Whacko the diddle oh'. And in another very old Aussie way, he would also add "y" to the end of our names."
"Great column. I needed that laugh!" writes Samantha. "Definitely pineapple on pizza, nothing beats that juicy sweet bite. Think I prefer 'smidgen' too, the image 'bee's dick' conjures up is just something else."
Elizabeth won't agree: "It's not a bee's dick, it's a gnat's cock! And it's not a poofteenth, it's a poopteenth. Also pineapple on pizza is an interesting sweet and savoury experience, as long as the pineapple is from a can and not any of that woke fresh stuff."
"What a great way to start a Friday with a giggle," writes Lee. "I use most of these Aussieisms in my day to day. Especially when I can't remember what something is called. If I can't remember someone's name they are often 'old mate'. I also use conniption to describe having a tantie. I learnt it from my Nana. The other frequent use is 'Hitting the frog' (frog and toad) when I am leaving somewhere. There are so many to use."
Tim writes: "Aussie slang is both wonderful and ephemeral. We've even had our own rhyming slang; I've heard that during the Vietnam War conscription period, a new term for a sandwich was coined. This was 'Albert' for a sandwich. This was derived from the surname of conscientious objector Albert Langer, via 'sanger'. I used to be as busy as a one-armed paperhanger in a gale; following a recent literary discovery I'm now as busy as a one-legged man in an arse-kicking competition."
"The only good hot pineapple is the frittered variety, preferably with ice cream," writes Sue. "My favourite mispronunciation is the confusion between accept and except which leads to some delightfully obscure statements like a road sign: 'No left turn accept for official vehicles.' Whatever happened to the 'horse's doover', a favourite of my parents? I would love to see a return to the use of all these colourful expressions. So much more interesting than the almost singular and consequently boring adjective used by so many people today."
