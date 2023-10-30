Taking a simple drive through the Irish countryside? Wonderful until you arrive at a crossroads with a sign pointing to your destination in opposite directions. No worries, you think, spying someone in their quaint cottage garden. Just ask for directions. "About two miles back, you passed a left hand turn. You saw it? Don't take that one. Drive another mile, and there's a road to the right. Don't take that one..." That sign, which had you utterly confused now makes more sense than the friendly local. Sure, GPS and satnav have probably improved the chances of arriving at the place you intended but I'm not sure I'm willing to put it to the test.