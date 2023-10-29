Surrounded by some of the capital's most well-known bars and restaurants is the addition of something new to Garema Place.
Premium shopping boutique, Hunter & Siren may still stand empty at the moment but as of November 23, it will be Canberra's home of luxury brands.
Contrasting sleek modernism and ethereal femininity, Hunter & Siren will lean on leading brands such as Acler, Anna Quan, Significant Other, Effie Kats, Blanca, By Johnny, Bayse Brand, Hunza G, and Gucci & Saint Laurent Eyewear (to name a few) to bring the balance.
"It's a lot of event wear," owner Hannah Mitchell says.
"A lot of dresses and that sort of thing, especially for summer. But I do have some more basics, swimwear, shoes, handbags, jewellery, a little bit of everything. And then moving into winter there's a lot of outerwear - a lot of coats, boots, all the Canberra apparel that we need. So it will be a very summery, flowery, bright sort of vibe in here in summer and then moving into winter, it'll be a lot of black and darker colours, a lot of prints and that sort of thing.
"But I had a lot of really good responses when I reached out to brands, and I've got quite a few of the brands actually coming down for the opening night to be here, which is exciting."
Hunter & Siren is a result of Mitchell's own hunt for the perfect outfit.
Since moving to the capital four and half years ago, she's been frustrated with the limited retail options in the Canberra region.
"Like a lot of women in Canberra, I just find there's a lack of choice," Mitchell says.
"And so I was buying a lot of things online or going up to Sydney and buying things. And then, if you had an event on - we've got a lot of balls and events and that sort of thing in Canberra - and if what you ordered doesn't fit, then you'd have to send it back, and you're in Canberra Centre trying to find something to wear. And if you manage to find something, then you go to the event, and three other people are wearing the same thing as you.
"So this is something I was wanting to do for a while. And then my partner actually owns quite a few bars and restaurants in Canberra, and he pushed me to do it. And we had this space free and the stars just aligned."
What Hunter and Siren aims to be, is a home to the curated collections, a chance to showcase the diverse talent of Australia's most revered designers paired with knowledgeable customer service, fashion-forward styling advice, and weekly late-night shopping events, catering to every woman's fashion needs.
Sitting upstairs alongside Blue Eyes Bar and Lounge, the space is inspired by the aesthetics of the Mediterranean, with Venetian plaster and graceful arches. To top it all off, the carefully selected furniture collection, curated by the renowned Australian designer Sarah Ellison, adds the touch of luxury, to help create a VIP shopping experience.
