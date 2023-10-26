The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bronson Cross faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of home burglaries

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is accused of breaking into a home, armed with a pickaxe, and stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewellery and tools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.