A man is accused of breaking into a home, armed with a pickaxe, and stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewellery and tools.
Bronson Cross, of Karabar, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he was charged with aggravated burglary, driving a stolen motor vehicle, and theft.
He is yet to enter pleas.
The 20-year-old was arrested in his NSW home on Thursday.
He was brought to the ACT with the help of investigative officers from the Monaro Local Area Command in Queanbeyan.
Police alleged CCTV footage showed Cross getting into a Subaru WRX that was reported stolen after a burglary at a Denman Prospect home on October 14.
He is also alleged to have stolen a BMW after burgling a home in Nicholls on October 16.
However, the vehicle was found abandoned in Nicholls later that day after the driver had allegedly led police pursuits in NSW.
Police also accused Cross of burgling another home in Weston where $54,900 worth of jewellery and Milwaukee brand tools were stolen.
Security cameras at the home allegedly placed Cross at the address for about two hours and are said to have provided a clear image of his face.
At the time of his arrest, NSW Police and ACT Policing searched the man's Karabar home.
Officers also had a search warrant for another home in Oaks Estate where they allegedly found evidence linking the man to the burglaries and stolen jewelry.
On Friday, a Legal Aid lawyer applied for bail for Cross.
The lawyer said Cross lived with his grandmother in NSW and she was reliant on him to drive her.
They also claimed the man had a job in scaffolding lined up to begin on Monday if he was granted bail.
Special magistrate Sean Richter expressed doubt about this, saying: "His grandmother has clearly got no control over him, and I have to express a certain degree of cynicism that his brother is able to offer him a job on Monday."
The court heard Cross was on a NSW community correction order at the time of the alleged crimes.
Prosecutor Jack Hill opposed the granting of bail, citing a likelihood of Cross committing crimes and endangering the safety of the community.
"He targets individuals in the community at random," Mr Hill said.
"When the complainant returned home with his daughter ... he found that pickaxe lying on his daughter's bed."
Cross was remanded in custody and is set to return to court on November 16.
Police said many of the power tools and other tools could not be recovered. The man is alleged to have sold or traded the items.
"The majority of the power tools were Milwaukee brand and included engraving of a mobile phone number ending in 580 or the company name WR Engineering," ACT Policing said.
"If anyone is aware of the tools location, they are urged to contact police quoting reference 7567514. ACT Policing reminds Canberrans that it is a criminal offence to be in possession of stolen goods."
READ ALSO:
The man appeared in Queanbeyan Court on Thursday when his extradition was granted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.