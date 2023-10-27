The Canberra Times
Archer Dunnicliff awaits sentencing for possessing child abuse material

By Tim Piccione
October 27 2023 - 6:51pm
Archer Dunnicliff leaves court on Friday. Picture by Karleen Minney
A university student who possessed child abuse material depicting "highly depraved" acts has told police he watched videos because "it was interesting" and "it was different".

