Times Past: October 29, 1994

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 29 2023 - 5:30am
When the Anzacs are remembered, the imagery it conjures up is of steep cliffs, narrow beaches and the pines on the hills. On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on a bushfire that had ravaged the area of the Anzac memorial at Anzac Cove and the removal of the famous pine trees.

