Times Past: October 29, 1994

When the Anzacs are remembered, the imagery it conjures up is of steep cliffs, narrow beaches and the pines on the hills. On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on a bushfire that had ravaged the area of the Anzac memorial at Anzac Cove and the removal of the famous pine trees.
Turkish authorities were clear-felling the pine trees at the Anzac site on the Gallipoli Peninsula after a mid-year bushfire - leaving the remaining trench formations exposed to erosion as the summer dry ends. The exposed site made scavenging easy: bottles, shells and even bones have been found.
The director of the Office of Australian War Graves, Air Vice-Marshal Alan Heggen, accepted there was a danger that without stabilisation, existing trench formations could be lost in erosion and that the site was more open to scavenging.
The fire affected 5000 hectares. Workers were clear-felling the pines, including many that survived the fire, from Anzac Cove on the coast up past the Lone Pine Memorial to the high point the Australians reached in April 1915.
Australia was in no position to object to the logging, but was exploring ways to help the Turks with reforestation. The Treaty of Lausanne 1922 refers only to actual cemeteries, not the surrounding land. However, vice-marshal Heggen said there was nothing to be alarmed about.
The heads of mission of Australia, Britain and New Zealand in Ankara were having discussions about the long-term management to protect the area, facilitate visitors and control encroachment by urban development and farming.
