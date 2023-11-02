The Canberra Times
Litbits from November 4, 2023: hear Chris Masters and poetry

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Chris Masters. Picture supplied
Chris Masters. Picture supplied

Events

November 5: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Masters will discuss his book Flawed Hero, about the case against Australia's most highly decorated soldier. Tickets $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.

